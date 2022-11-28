Families of Americans killed by carbon monoxide in Mexico Airbnb hire lawyers to investigate

One of the attorneys represented the families of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery.

NORFOLK, Va. — The families of three Americans who were killed by carbon monoxide poisoning in a Mexico Airbnb have hired lawyers to conduct an independent investigation, according to Stewart Miller Simmons Trial Attorneys.

The families of 28-year-old Jordan Marshall, 33-year-old Courtez Hall and 28-year-old Kandace Florence hired L. Chris Stewart of Stewart Miller Simmons Trial Attorneys and Michael Haggard of the Florida-based Haggard Firm to conduct their own independent investigation, the firm said.

The three friends died of carbon monoxide poisoning while vacationing in a Mexico City Airbnb, according to Stewart Miller Simmons Trial Attorneys.

The firm said that security guards noticed a smell of gas and found three Americans dead inside the apartment. It was later confirmed that the victims died of carbon monoxide poisoning, the firm said.

Stewart, who previously represented the families of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery, said the families will be calling on Airbnb to make company-wide changes regarding carbon monoxide detectors and take responsibility for the three deaths.