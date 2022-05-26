March For Our Lives plans June demonstration in DC

Hundreds of thousands of people across the country joined the March for Our Lives after a school shooting in Parkland, Florida four years ago.

WASHINGTON — Four years ago, the March For Our Lives filled the streets of D.C. Thousands joined voices to demand real answers to an epidemic of gun violence. The student-led march took place in D.C. on March 24, 2018, a little more than a month after a deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Now, following another tragic shooting, this time at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, organizers are planning to march in D.C. again. Organizers posted to social media that a march to demand gun control legislation and universal background checks from lawmakers was planned for June 11, 2022.

"Together, we rose up 4 years ago. 1 million of us demanded change. We built a movement. We voted for new leaders. And the gun deaths increased," the organization said on its Twitter page. "Now is the moment we march again."

According to the organizers' website, the D.C. march is scheduled for Saturday, June 11, from noon to 2 p.m. beginning at 901 New York Avenue, NW.

WUSA9 has reached out to the National Park Service to see what permits have been submitted for the march, how many people are expected to attend, and what plans are currently in place for the demonstration.

News of the march comes just days after an 18-year-old gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, killing 21 people, including 19 children.

Robb Elementary School has nearly 600 students in the second, third and fourth grades. Typically, students in those grades are between 6 and 10 years old. The vast majority of students at Robb Elementary are Latino.

All of the children killed were in the same fourth-grade classroom, where the shooter barricaded himself Tuesday and opened fire on the children and their teachers, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said at a news conference

The original March For Our Lives was a protest to demand gun control legislation. In the decade since the horrific shooting at the Sandy Hook Elementary School, there has been no successful action on the Congressional level, according to Todd Belt, the Director of the Political Management Program at George Washington University.