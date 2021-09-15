Norm Macdonald remembered as hilarious and unique

Fellow comedians and many others are paying tribute to the standup comic and “Saturday Night Live” star.

NEW YORK — Comedian Norm Macdonald, a former “Saturday Night Live” writer and performer and “Weekend Update” host, has died.

His death Tuesday was confirmed by his management team, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, who said Macdonald, 61, had cancer for nine years but kept it private.

Fellow comedians and many others are paying tribute to the standup comic and star.

“I am absolutely devastated about Norm Macdonald. Norm had the most unique comedic voice I have ever encountered and he was so relentlessly and uncompromisingly funny. I will never laugh that hard again. I’m so sad for all of us today.” — Conan O'Brien on Twitter.

“Every one of us loved Norm. Some of the hardest laughs of my life with this man. Most fearless funny original guy we knew. An incredible dad. A great friend. A legend. Love u pal.” — Adam Sandler on Instagram.

“Norm was in a comedy genre of his own. No one like him on this planet. Please do yourself a favor and watch his stuff. He was one of a kind of all time” — Sarah Silverman on Twitter.

“He was one of our most precious gems. An honest and courageous comedy genius. I love him.” — Jim Carrey, via Twitter.

“The world was a much funnier place because Norm Macdonald was in it. We’ve lost a comedic genius, and a great Canadian. Sending my condolences to his loved ones and countless fans mourning his passing.” — Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada, on Twitter.

“Norm was a great talent, and I loved laughing with him on SNL. (asterisk)Bob Dole(asterisk) will miss Norm Macdonald.” — Former Senator Bob Dole, who Macdonald often played on “Saturday Night Live,” via Twitter.

“He was an original. When I watched young comics on the early comedy TV shows, like The Improv or Catch a Rising Star, I’d study each comic’s style and think, oh yeah, he’s doing Leno or he’s doing Letterman or he’s doing Rickles. When Norm came on, I said he’s not doing anybody.” — Bob Newhart, in an emailed statement.

"We loved Norm MacDonald. One of a kind." — Steve Martin, via Twitter.

“I was a huge fan of Norm Macdonald and I essentially ripped off his delivery when I first started acting, I would stay up specifically to watch him on talk shows. He was the funniest guest of all time. We lost a comedy giant today. One of the all time greats.” — Seth Rogen, via Twitter.

“No one could make you break like Norm Macdonald. Hilarious and unique.” — Jon Stewart on Twitter.

"Today the world lost a very, very funny man. We miss him already." — Eugene Levy, via Twitter.

“Oh my God what is even happening. Good bye, Norm. You were never not 100% hilarious.” — Patton Oswalt, via Twitter.

“Your intelligent comedy and the way you cared so much about words and sentences and storytelling was like no one else. Just brilliant. Your writing was like poetry.” — Molly Shannon on Instagram.