Reports: Hundreds of SkyWest flights delayed, canceled Thursday

Hundreds of SkyWest flights were delayed or canceled Thursday, according to a flight tracking website.

Hundreds of flights for regional airline SkyWest were delayed or canceled Thursday, according to multiple reports. The airline reportedly said there was an "internal server outage" but there were indications late Thursday that systems were getting back online.

The flight-tracking website FlightAware said Thursday night that 607 SkyWest flights were canceled and 531 were delayed as of 10:15 p.m. ET.

"SkyWest is experiencing an internal server outage and our IT teams are working to resolve the issue," read a statement from SkyWest to several news outlets. "We apologize to customers for the inconvenience and are working to resume normal operations as quickly as possible."

Passengers were talking about the struggles with their flights on Twitter.

I’m stuck in SLC due to a canceled skywest flight to Fresno. Was supposed to leave at 3pm. — Kyle Olguin (@KyleOlguin) October 22, 2021

@SkyWestAirlines We finally gave up and rebooked on the same flight tomorrow. I sure hope everything's fixed but then. It'd still be nice to get some updates. #skywest @americanair — John McClary (@JohnRMcClary) October 22, 2021

By about 10 p.m. ET, there were indications things were getting back to normal.

Our gate just told us thay the system seems to be back up and that we should be able to depart tonight. Kudos to the pilot who sat in the cockpit pestering dispatch until we got info. #skywest @SkyWestAirlines — Jason W. (@mtnthunder93) October 22, 2021