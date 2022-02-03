Vigil on ODU campus promotes solidarity with the people of Ukraine

Among the crowd Wednesday night were several students and faculty members from Ukraine.

NORFOLK, Va. — As Ukrainians defend their freedom and fight against the Russian invasion, Hampton Roads locals are rallying support.

"It's important for us to be united and feel supported more than ever," said Natalya Malenko, an Old Dominion University (ODU) student from Ukraine.

"Remember about Ukraine," said Oleksii Dubovyk, another student from Ukraine. "Ukraine is not giving up and I don't think it will."

People on Kaufman Mall gathered to hear stories, light candles and pray.

ODU, the Global Student Friendship and the University Chaplain Association organized the solidarity event.

“We ask that God would meet the vulnerable and protect them from the enemies," said Pastor Kevin Tremper of CrossRoads Church. He is also chairman of the chaplain association.

“We ask that God would give wisdom beyond wisdom to peacemakers, seeking an equitable and less violent way," Tremper added.

"God does not desire that Ukraine should perish," said David Routhier, an ODU student who called for unity and prayer.

Malenko and ODU student-athlete Yuliia Starodubtseva described the vigil as a bittersweet moment. They told 13News Now they were happy seeing so many people stand in support, but sad thinking about family members still in their home country.

"My uncle stayed behind, my dad stayed behind. There are a lot of my friends who are fighting right now," said Malenko.

Starodubtseva, from the southeastern part of the country, has family members facing trouble in fleeing.

“It’s tough to flee because the Polish border is 17 hours away, driving. And to drive through Ukraine right now is unsafe. I don’t know if it’s safer to stay in the house or to drive through. For now, it’s in the house," said Starodubtseva.

In history, Ukraine has persevered and proven resilient before. Malenko, Starodubtseva and others believe their nation will do it again.

“You can see so many videos of brave Ukrainians everywhere and how people go without ammunition or any weapons toward the Russian tanks. I feel like that just shows how much our country means to us," said Starodubtseva.

Additionally, even those who aren't directly impacted by the war want to raise awareness.

"We're here holding the flag, hoping that the little bit that we can do will help," said Hannah-Rose Carmona, a resident of Norfolk.

For her and her husband, Manuel Carmona, it's also about passing on a lesson to their boys.

"If you see something is wrong, you've got to fight and stand up to it," Mr. Carmona said.

Moreover, Ukrainians at the vigil said you can show support, simply by thinking about Ukraine, reading about their country, posting on social media or by donating.