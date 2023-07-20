With back-to-back titles, the U.S. is among the favorites for winning the World Cup trophy.

WASHINGTON — The 2023 Women's World Cup officially kicks off on Thursday in Australia and New Zealand, igniting the competition for the sought-after soccer trophy.

The U.S. Women's National Team, the reigning champions from the last two World Cups, are looking to repeat their success for a third time. The competition is larger this year as it is the first time there are 32 teams on the roster.

Here's what to know before tuning into Team USA's first match.

What time is the U.S. Women's National Team's game Friday?

With back-to-back titles, the U.S. is among the favorites for winning the World Cup trophy. Team USA begins their journey for the title on Friday at 9 p.m. Eastern time with a match against Vietnam.

How many World Cups has the USWNT won?

The United States has won the last two World Cups and four titles overall.

A 2023 World Cup win for Team USA would be historic as no country, including in the men's competition, has won three World Cup titles consecutively.

What group is USWNT in?

The U.S. Women's National Team is in Group E along with Vietnam, Portugal and the Netherlands.

After facing Vietnam on Friday, the next match will be on July 26 against the Netherlands. The group stage finale is set for Aug. 1 against Portugal.

Who is USWNT captain?

Forward Alex Morgan and midfielder Lindsey Horan were selected co-captains of the U.S. national team for the Women's World Cup.

The team made the move after Becky Sauerbrunn, who was set to captain the team, injured her foot and won't be at the tournament in Australia and New Zealand.

When Horan and Morgan are on the field at the same time, Horan will wear the armband.

Who is on the USWNT squad for the Women's World Cup 2023?

The roster by position with club affiliation:

Goalkeepers:

Aubrey Kingsbury (Washington Spirit)

Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage)

Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

Defenders:

Alana Cook (OL Reign)

Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns)

Emily Fox (North Carolina Courage)

Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave)

Sofia Huerta (OL Reign)

Kelley O’Hara (Gotham)

Emily Sonnett (OL Reign).

Midfielders:

Savannah DeMelo (Racing Louisville FC)

Julie Ertz (Angel City)

Lindsey Horan (Lyon)

Rose Lavelle, (OL Reign)

Kristie Mewis (Gotham)

Ashley Sanchez (Washington Spirit)

Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit).

Forwards:

Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave)

Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign)

Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit)

Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns)

Alyssa Thompson (Angel City)

Lynn Williams (Gotham FC).