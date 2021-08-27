House panel seeks records from tech companies in riot probe

The request expands the scope of the committee's investigation as it seeks to examine the events leading to the Jan. 6 insurrection.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The House panel investigating the riot at the U.S. Capitol has issued sweeping document requests to social media companies.

The requests were issued Friday to technology giants, including Google, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and TikTok. They also went to Reddit, Parler, Telegram, 4chan, 8kun and other platforms.