Man wearing 'Camp Auschwitz' hoodie at US Capitol riot arrested in Newport News; other man arrested in Mathews County

The FBI Norfolk Joint Terrorism Task Force arrested Robert Packer who wore a "Camp Auschwitz" shirt at the siege as well as Douglas Sweet. Both face federal charges.

Members of the Norfolk FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force took Robert Keith Packer, 56, into custody Wednesday morning in Newport News.

Packer was at the Capitol during the riot that impeded Congressional proceedings to certify Electoral College votes and officially recognize Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 presidential election.

FBI spokeswoman Christina Pullen said that members of the task force also arrested Douglas Allen Sweet of Matthews County. They took him into custody in Grimstead Wednesday morning.

An arrest warrant filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia states that Packer was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Initial (virtual) appearance in Norfolk Federal Court is set for 12:30 today. He's being held on a felony charge

Packer is currently being held at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail. His initial court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon in Norfolk Federal Court.