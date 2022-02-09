5 squadrons assigned to USS Harry S. Truman to return home Monday after 9-month deployment

Four of the squadrons are the F/A-18E/F Super Hornets and the fifth is the E-2D Hawkeye squadron.

NORFOLK, Va. — Five squadrons assigned to the USS Harry S. Truman are set to return home Monday after a nine-month deployment, the U.S. Navy announced.

Four of the squadrons are the F/A-18E/F Super Hornets, which will return to their home base at NAS Oceana in Virginia Beach, while one E-2D Hawkeye squadron will return to Naval Station Norfolk.

The squadrons are the “Red Rippers” of VFA-11, the “Fighting Checkmates” of VFA-211, the “Blue Blasters” of VFA-34, the “Sunliners” of VFA-81 and the “Seahawks” of VAW-126.

They were part of Carrier Air Wing One (CVW-1) commanded by Capt. Patrick Hourigan.

The group supported the U.S. European Command with training and air policing missions alongside allied and partner militaries, including Belgium, the United Kingdom, Croatia, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Lithuania, Poland and Sweden.

The missions resulted in 10,200 sorties, 26,000 flight hours and 10,200 arrested landings, according to the Navy.