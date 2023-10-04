70 years after end of Korean War, U.S. lawmakers vow American commitment to region is 'ironclad'

A Senate hearing on Wednesday focused on recent North Korean "provocations."

NORFOLK, Va. — Since the Korean War ended in 1953, the United States has worked alongside the South Korea "to deter large-scale conflict, to strengthen our combined capabilities, and to defend the rules-based international order that keeps us all secure," according to the Department of Defense.

There are 28,500 U.S. service members on the Korean peninsula today as part of United States Forces Korea.

The Defense Department web-site noted that: "The North Korean provocations are disturbing, and they cement the commitment the United States has to stand with its South Korean allies."

The Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on East Asia, The Pacific and International Cybersecurity Policy received testimony on Wednesday about North Korea's Kim Jung Un's recent summit with Russia's Vladimir Putin, and what it means for regional stability.

"Kim is looking for Russian assistance with his nuclear weapons program, with his military satellite program, a nuclear submarine and his ICBM program," said Victor Chas, Center for Strategic and International Studies Senior Vice President for Asia and Korea Chair.

"Waiting for North Korea to come around as the security situation on the Korean Peninsula becomes more dangerous and does not serve the collective interest of the U.S. or our allies," Jenny Town, the Stimson Center Senior Fellow, said.

Lawmakers vowed to stay the course.

"The alliance between the Republic of Korea and the United States, forged in mutual sacrifice seven decades ago, remains a key lynchpin for peace and prosperity in East Asia, and as we have reaffirmed in recent months, the U.S. commitment to this alliance is ironclad," said Sen Chris van Hollen (D-Maryland).

But protecting that part of the world isn't cheap.