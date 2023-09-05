Active-duty troops set to arrive at border 'soon'

They are being sent to back up U.S. Border Protection personnel, as a large influx of migrants is anticipated with the May 11 expiration of Title 42 restrictions.

WASHINGTON — 1,500 active-duty Army and Marine Corps troops should be arriving at the southwest border "soon," according to the Department of Defense.

The forces were requested ahead of the May 11 expiration of Title 42 restrictions that have blocked migrants caught at the U.S.-Mexico border from seeking asylum.

The Pentagon's spokesman reiterated on Tuesday that the soldiers' and Marines' mission will have a very narrow focus.

"They'll be providing additional detection monitoring capability, warehouse support, data entry. Again, they'll be there in support of Customs and Border Patrol. They will not be conducting any kind of law enforcement activities," said Air Force Brigadier General Pat Ryder, Pentagon spokesman.