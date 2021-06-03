Coast Guard helps four mariners after boat takes on water in Elizabeth City

The Coast Guard assisted four mariners from a ship that was taking on water from the stern, near the Oregon Inlet area in NC.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — The US Coast Guard helped a group of mariners on Saturday after water started getting onto their boat.

Officials at the Coast Guard Sector North Carolina said they received a report through Channel 16 VHF from the Operator of the Pleasure Craft, Hawg Hunter, that his vessel was starting to take on water from the stern near the Oregon Inlet area. The stern is located at the back of the boat.

According to the operator, the ship's bilge pump was not working properly and it was unknown as to what was causing the water to come in from the stern.

Officials said a 47-foot motor lifeboat crew was launched from Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet and an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City was sent out to help the mariners. This was right after the urgent marine information broadcast was announced.

When the air and boat crews arrived at the scene, they confirmed that the water on the vessel had been stabilized and the boat was able to operate on its own power.

The Hawg Hunter crew were safely escorted off the vessel to the Oregon Inlet sea buoy. The MLB crew transferred a P6 pump to help with getting water off the ship until they were able to arrive safely at the Wanchese Boat Ramp.