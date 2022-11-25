CVW-8 returns to Naval Station Norfolk, Naval Air Stations Oceana

Following a two-month deployment, the nine squadrons of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8 returned to Naval Station Norfolk, Naval Air Stations Oceana, and Jacksonville.

NORFOLK, Va. — Friday, the nine squadrons of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8 returned to Naval Station Norfolk, Naval Air Stations Oceana, and Jacksonville after a two-month deployment.

CVW-8 is comprised of the following squadrons:

VFA-213 "Black Lions"

VFA-31 "Tomcatters"

VFA-37 "Ragin’ Bulls"

VFA-87 "Golden Warriors"

VAQ-142 "Gray Wolves"

VAW-124 "Bear Aces"

VRC-40 "Rawhides"

HSM-70 "Spartans"

HSC-9 "Tridents"

According to the Navy, CVW-8 supported U.S. Second Fleet and U.S. Sixth Fleet Command’s operations and exercises.

“The men and women that make up this air wing operate at the highest levels of professionalism, commitment, and excellence. It is my honor to have served alongside them on this historic deployment," said Capt. Daryl Trent in a press release.