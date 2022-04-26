After deaths of 7 service members assigned to USS George Washington, Rep. Luria wants answers

It comes after the U.S. Navy launched an investigation into the recent deaths among USS George Washington sailors.

NORFOLK, Va. — U.S. Rep. Elaine Luria (D-VA) is seeking answers after seven service members assigned to the USS George Washington died in the past year.

Luria, who represents parts of Hampton Roads and is the vice-chair of the House Armed Services Committee, wrote a letter to the Chief of Naval Operations, Admiral Michael Gilday, on Tuesday inquiring about conditions and the climate aboard the aircraft carrier.

She wants to know about resources for impacted families and individuals, how the Navy Department will assess the climate aboard the ship, a process for people to share concerns without fear of reprisal, and changes to the command during investigations.

Luria's letter comes after the U.S. Navy launched an investigation into the recent deaths among USS George Washington sailors.

"Every member of our armed forces must be treated with respect, and we have an obligation to ensure that our active-duty personnel on USS George Washington and around the world are being heard and supported while serving our country," Luria said in a statement.