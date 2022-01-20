EVEST Act aims to ease transition from active duty to civilian health system

The "EVEST" Act would automatically enroll all departing military members into the Department of Veterans Affairs health care system.

WASHINGTON — There is a crucial new piece of legislation that would affect every member of the United States military.

The House of Representatives on Thursday passed the "Ensuring Veterans' Smooth Transition" (EVEST) Act.

The bill would automatically enroll every member of the armed forces into the Department of Veterans Affairs health care system, as soon as they leave the service.

About 200,000 troops leave the military every year and return to civilian life.

The bill's backers say easing the transition into the VA would go a long way toward preventing veterans' suicides.

"We know that the months following transition out of the military can be very stressful and particularly risky for new veterans in terms of mental health," said Rep. Mark Takano (D-California), the Chairman of the House Veterans Affairs Committee. "With the EVEST Act, service members will be automatically enrolled in the VA health care during their transition out of the military."

The bill passed 265 to 163.

All four members of the Hampton Roads delegation -- Rob Wittman (R-Virginia, 1st District), Elaine Luria (D-Virginia, 2nd District), Bobby Scott (D-Virginia, 3rd District), and Donald McEachin (D-Virginia, 4th District) -- voted "yes."

In a news release, Luria said:

“Transitioning to civilian life can be extremely stressful for separating service members, and the EVEST Act will ensure that those who served are immediately connected with the VA system and the resources it has to offer. Whether they need access to mental health care or treatment related to exposure to toxic chemicals, time is of the essence for veterans, and we must do everything to facilitate a smooth transition so veterans continue to receive the care they need.”