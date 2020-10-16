Ex-girlfriend of Newport News Army officer killed in Texas is arrested

Police say Nelson-Royster owned the Jeep that rammed Capt. Malcolm Perry's car, and was a passenger when Richard Sennessie allegedly used it to kill Perry.

EL PASO, Texas — The ex-girlfriend of a Newport News Army captain killed in Texas is the second person to be charged in connection with his death.

Captain Malcolm Perry was killed after a Jeep intentionally rammed his car, leading to a fiery crash in El Paso earlier on October 11, police said.

Police previously announced the arrest of 23-year-old Richard Mustapha Sennessie on murder charges. On Friday, authorities said they had also arrested 27-year-old Clevy Muchette Nelson-Royster.

Police say Nelson-Royster owned the Jeep that rammed Perry's car, and was a passenger when Sennessie allegedly used it to kill Perry.

According to ABC-7 in El Paso, officials at Fort Bliss say Nelson-Royster is an Army captain and police previously disclosed she had dated Perry.

According to Sennessie's arrest affidavit, he and Perry reportedly got into a fight with each other along with other people at an El Paso night club.

Sennessie, along with Nelson Royster, allegedly followed Perry to Perry's home, and then continued pursuing him from there, leading to the deadly crash.