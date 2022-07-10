F-18 Super Hornet lost at sea off carrier USS Harry S. Truman during rough weather

The incident happened while the carrier was conducting an at-sea replenishment, officials said Sunday. The Navy said it "blew overboard."

NAPLES, Italy — An F/A-18 Super Hornet jet “blew overboard” and off the deck of the carrier USS Harry S. Truman Friday "due to unexpected heavy weather in the Mediterranean Sea," according to a news release from the Navy's 6th Fleet.

A story in Navy Times described the conditions as "intense winds and heavy rain."

“One sailor received minor injuries while conducting operations during the unexpected heavy weather,” the Italy-based U.S. 6th Fleet said in their statement. “The Sailor is in stable condition and expected to make a full recovery."

The incident happened while the carrier was conducting an at-sea replenishment, officials said Sunday. They said the replenishment was safely terminated through established procedures.

No other details about the incident were released Sunday. The Navy said the mishap remains under investigation, but that the carrier and its airwing remain mission capable.

The Navy is also reviewing its options for recovering the jet, according to the report in Navy Times.

Truman and its strike group deployed from Norfolk to Europe in December.

News that the carrier’s deployment would be extended emerged this spring, although officials have not indicated when the carrier will return home.

The deploying ships and aircraft of the strike group, commanded by Rear Adm. Curt Renshaw, included flagship USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), commanded by Capt. Gavin Duff; the nine squadrons of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 1, staffs of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 8 and the Ticonderoga-class cruiser USS San Jacinto (CG 56).

The guided-missile destroyers of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 28 commanded by Capt. Todd Zenner included the USS Cole (DDG 67), USS Bainbridge (DDG 96), USS Gravely (DDG 107) out of Norfolk, and USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109) out of Naval Station Mayport, Florida.

The squadrons of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 1, commanded by Capt. Matthew Barr, that embarked aboard Truman include Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 11 “Red Rippers;" VFA-211 “Fighting Checkmates;" VFA-34 “Blue Blasters;" VFA-81 “Sunliners;" Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 137 “Rooks;" Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 126 “Seahawks;" Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 11 “Dragon Slayers;" Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM)72 “Proud Warriors;" and a detachment from Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 40 “Rawhides.”