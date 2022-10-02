USS Gerald R. Ford plans to deploy Monday: A looming nor'easter is already causing problems

The Navy noted that it is closely monitoring the weather, which may impact whether the ship departs on time.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Navy said the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford and its crews are planning to depart Naval Station Norfolk for their first deployment October 3. However, a nor'easter forming off the coast from the remnants of Ian are already altering the Navy's plans.

The Navy noted that it is closely monitoring the weather, which may impact whether the ship departs on time.

Because of expected conditions, the Navy says media won't be able to cover the event.

If weather conditions allow, the Navy says they will live stream the ship getting underway to the U.S. 2nd Fleet Facebook page.

Ford, the first in its class, is the flagship of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and their first operational deployment will include air, maritime, and ground assets from NATO Allies and partner nations, the Navy said.