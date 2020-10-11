Freebies, deals offered on Veterans Day 2020

There are plenty of deals and freebies that vets, active service members and their families can take advantage of on Veterans Day!

NORFOLK, Va. — There are plenty of restaurants and businesses offering some great Veterans Day deals to thank those who have served in the armed forces.

Veterans Day lands on Wednesday, November 11 this year.

Below is a list of establishments that are offering some great freebies this year:

Wawa

Wawa convenience stores are offering free coffee of any size to veterans, active military members and family members. This offer lasts all day on Nov. 11 and no military ID is required to take advantage of the deal. This deal will be offered at Wawa's 900 stores in Virginia, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, DC and Florida.

Dunkin'

Veterans and active-duty military members can also get a free doughnut of their choice at Dunkin' on November 11. Vets and active-service personnel won't have to purchase anything else off the menu in order to get a free doughnut. The offer is limited to one doughnut per customer and is available for in-store pickup only. People can't get a free doughnut using On-the-Go Mobile Ordering through the Dunkin’ Mobile App.

Autobell

Autobell Car Wash will be offering all veterans and active-duty service members a free ride-thru, exterior car wash at every one of their locations in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Maryland and Georgia. For people who don't want this particular car wash, the business will also be offering an equivalent credit toward another wash option. No coupon, barcode or ID is required.

Grand Slam Car Wash

Only offered in Virginia Beach : Similar to Autobell, Grand Slam Car Wash will provide free car washes to vets and current military service personnel from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Nov. 11. Washes will be given rain or shine at all three Grand Slam Car Washes:

493 South Independence Boulevard

1625 General Booth Boulevard

5668 Indian River Road