Navy to christen submarine Massachusetts Saturday at Newport News Shipbuilding

The $2.8 billion vessel will become the Navy's 25th Virginia-class nuclear submarine.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — When the future USS Massachusetts (SSN 798) is completed -- hopefully in 2024 -- it will become the Navy's 25th Virginia-class submarine.

It's a product that has stood the test of time, and a source of great pride for the sailors who crew them.

"I mean, the Virginia-class submarines incorporate all of the latest and greatest technology. They are our quietest ship. They're our most stealthy ship. They provide combatant commanders the most lethal combat power," said Commander Mike Siedsma, the Massachusetts' commanding officer.

Saturday's christening ceremony arrives with the $2.8 billion nuclear-powered Massachusetts' construction said to be around 80% complete.

The shipbuilders are thrilled to have reached this point.

"Oh, it's very amazing! Just the pride I feel over the completion of this vessel," said Marine Painter Mary Cupp.

Jason Ward, Newport News Shipbuilding's vice president for Virginia-class construction, said: "This is a very exciting day for the Navy and the shipbuilding community."

Newport News Shipbuilding President Jennifer Boykin agreed.

"Being able to go back to work on Monday and say, 'I now have such an appreciation for the role we play.' Because, what we say here is, the mission starts with us," she said.

Virginia-class submarines are built jointly by Newport News Shipbuilding and Huntington Ingalls Electric Boat in Groton, Connecticut. Each one is projected to make 14 to 15 deployments during a 33-year service life.

This Massachusetts will be the ninth U.S. Navy vessel named in recognition of the Bay State.