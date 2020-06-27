Hampton Roads business owners and families concerned about new Navy restrictions

Sailors are asked to sign an agreement and promise not to participate in 29 activities off-installation.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The US Navy has issued new restrictions in response to COVID-19, just days after they said they'd ease up on travel rules.

It's impacting thousands of families here in Hampton Roads.

Wasserhund Brewing Company is just getting back to the perfect pour in Phase 2 and soon to be Phase 3.

“It’s been crazy,” said owner Christine Holley. “It’s been stressful, it’s been a lot of work.”

Holley said many of their favorite, familiar faces are military. Her brewery is located nearby NAS Oceana in Virginia Beach.

“We support the military, love the military,” Holley said. “I mean, my husband was in the Navy.”

But as Virginia prepares for the next phase of reopening, the Navy is reeling their sailors back in.

On Wednesday, U.S. Fleet Forces Command posted a video on their Facebook page informing sailors that while some states are easing restrictions, that doesn’t apply to them.

The video said Navy service members can’t gather in groups of more than 10 people and must limit travel outside of home and work, unless it’s essential.

#OneNavyTeam: stay informed and 𝗸𝗻𝗼𝘄 𝘆𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗛𝗣𝗖𝗢𝗡 𝗖 𝗴𝘂𝗶𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲! While in some localities there is easing of community restrictions – these do not align with the #USNavy’s goal of limiting the spread of #COVID19 to our service members, civilians and families. Posted by U.S. Fleet Forces Command on Wednesday, June 24, 2020

Navy guidelines, obtained and authenticated by 13News Now, are being sent to sailors across the U.S. and here in Hampton Roads. It asks them to sign and promise not to participate in 29 activities off-installation:

Pools, gym, fitness facility, exercise class, sauna, spa, salon, tattoos, barbershop, nail salon, massage parlor, cinema, theater, team sports, dine-in restaurant, bar, night club, casino, conference, sporting event, public celebration, parade, beach, amusement park, large gatherings, indoor religious service, most outdoor recreation, non-essential commercial establishments, shopping malls.

“It will affect business, because like I said, a lot of our customers are military in some sense,” Holley said.

It’s not good news for Holley, who’s still trying to get over the COVID-19 hump.

“We have a lot of families that come in with their military spouse,” Holley said. “So, if their military spouse can’t come, I assume the family is not going to come. I assume it will affect business. We will see how it goes in the coming weeks.”