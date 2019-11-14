NORFOLK, Va. — The U.S. Navy's hospital ship is returning home to Naval Station Norfolk, following a five-month humanitarian mission.

Back in June, the USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) left to provide medical assistance to areas of the Caribbean, as well as Central and South America.

The ship carried nearly 200 medical professionals as well as a crew of 800. The Navy said Comfort provided medical, surgical, dental, and optometry services during its 12 mission stops to Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Grenada, Haiti, Jamaica, Panama, Peru, Saint Lucia, St. Kitts and Nevis, and Trinidad and Tobago.

This was Comfort's seventh deployment to this region since 2007.

The ship is expected to arrive back in Norfolk on Friday morning.

