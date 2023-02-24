Independent report outlines recommended measures to prevent suicide in U.S. military

The report's release comes after the suicides of at least eight locally-based members of the Navy since April.

NORFOLK, Va. — A report released by the Pentagon Friday focuses on preventing suicide in the U.S. military.

Members of the Suicide Prevention and Response Independent Review Committee laid out recommendations, applying pressure on the Department of Defense to make changes.

The 115-page report is backed by research and a monthslong process of gathering interviews and visiting several military installations. It indicates coming to solutions will take a public health and multi-faceted approach.

"Even one suicide is too many," said Pentagon spokesman Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder.

In Hampton Roads, at least eight sailors have died by suicide since April.

The report said committee members desired to "improve service member well-being by improving operations and infrastructure."

"We must spare no effort in working to prevent suicide within our ranks. We must all, in every corner of the department, redouble our commitment to connect with those who may be hurting and save lives," said Ryder.

Naming just a few examples, the committee thinks the DoD should most urgently address things like expediting the hiring process of behavioral health professionals, reforming the military promotion system and creating consistent policy that restricts a service member from having a privately owned gun in their room.

Moreover, the report acknowledged the expansion of suicide risk screenings across the DoD. Committee members found a spike in demand for behavioral health services, but not enough clinicians or professionals.

Findings also identified toxic leadership as a recurring theme.

"Any family that I speak with that has lost a service member to suicide has always some story about how their loved one was really struggling with toxic leadership," said Kayla Arestivo, a licensed professional counselor, who also leads Chesapeake-based nonprofit Trails of Purpose.

The organization supports service members and their families through equine-assisted therapy and talk therapy.

"There's some proposed changes. There's talk about competitive pay for behavioral health providers, talk about researching toxic leadership, hot-ticket items so many sailors are struggling with, so many service members are struggling with," said Arestivo. "I'm glad that there's an acknowledgment, but what happens next? What's the action? What's the task that comes from it?"