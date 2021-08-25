"I had an opportunity to show some humility and do something that was good for the soul."

KABUL, Afghanistan — A Marine with ties to College Park, Maryland recently became featured in a viral photo showing him holding a baby at Kabul's airport amid the fall of Afghanistan into Taliban hands.

With more than 2,000 U.S. Marines currently supporting evacuation operations in Afghanistan, Sgt. Matt Jaffe was pictured holding and calming an infant at Hamid Karzai International Airport on August 20. And, reportedly connected with the infant when meeting them earlier that day when they were with another Marine.

"I had an opportunity to show some humility and do something that was good for the soul," said Jaffe. "I’m not looking for fame or praise, I was just doing my job and doing what I felt was right. We’re all people at the end of the day.”

Originally from Manhattan, New York, Jaffe moved to Maryland when he attended the University of Maryland at College Park in the 2010s, graduating with a degree in criminology in 2016.

Many Afghan allies are awaiting safe passage from the country, with infants and children being seen handed to troops guarding the airport during the evacuation.

The infant is now with its father, who was located at a nearby hospital.

Jaffe, who has been in the Marines for 5-years now, has continued to receive countless messages through Facebook messenger and his post has been shared over 16K times.

“I’m just a Marine, same as the men and women I serve beside, doing a job to try and help people and protect people," said Jaffe. "It’s pretty grim out here and sad."

Thousands of Afghan allies are being evacuated, with upwards of 6,000 of them arriving recently to Virginia, according to recent comments by Virginia's Gov. Ralph Northam.