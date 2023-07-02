Lawmakers probe 'pressing threat' posed by China to U.S. national defense

New House Armed Services Chair Mike Rogers says: "Next 30 years could be devastating for our nation."

WASHINGTON — The Navy released new photos Tuesday of Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2 sailors working to recover the debris from the shoot-down of the suspected Chinese's high-altitude surveillance balloon in the waters off Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Meanwhile, in Washington, the House Armed Services Committee focused on "The Pressing Threat of the Chinese Communist Party to the U.S. National Defense."

"China is the most challenging national security threat America has faced in 30 years. If we fail to acknowledge that and take immediate action to deter it, the next 30 years could be devastating for our nation," said Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Alabama), the committee's chairman.

Rep. Rob Wittman (R-Virginia, 1st District) said: "If we watched this past weekend, we really shouldn't be shocked that the CCP has taken the brazen effort to fly a spy balloon over the United States."

Wittman continued: "This committee understands very clearly both the near, medium and long-term effects of Chinese aggression. The challenge for us is to figure out what do we do in a timely way that matches the capability and capacity that China's building right now."

Rep Jen Kiggans (R-Virginia, 2nd District) said: "It’s fitting that our first hearing is about the threat that’s facing our country from the Chinese Communist Party. Under Xi Jinping, China’s seen a rapid military buildup, stolen valuable intellectual property, increased economic warfare, and increased aggression, including a surveillance balloon that we all saw drift across our nation last week."

Kiggans continued: "The CCP has demonstrated it will seek to increase its influence and aggression far beyond the South China Sea."

Ominously, the panel discussed a recently leaked memo from the head of the U.S. Air Mobility Command, saying his "gut" told him the U.S. would be at war with China in 2025.

The former commander of U.S. Pacific Command said the U.S. needs to be ready.