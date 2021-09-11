Birthday Run: Honoring 246 years of the US Marine Corps

Expeditionary Warfare Training Group Atlantic is hosting a 246-mile run to honor 246 years of the Marine Corps. One runner runs a mile every 10 minutes for 41 hours.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Wednesday, November 10 marks 246 years of service for the U.S. Marine Corps and this week, a group of Marines, sailors, and civilians are honoring that legacy.

For the first time, the Expeditionary Warfare Training Group Atlantic is hosting a 246-mile run. One runner runs a mile every 10 minutes, for 41 hours.

Many people are doing multiple runs, with some signing up to do over 20 miles in total.

"It's the legacy of those that came before us and that's how we honor them," said Master Sgt. Juan C. Morales. "We honor them by doing those things that are still here today and we do it in their remembrance. We do it in their honor,"

Cpl. Julissa Solorzano added: "To get together and having that foundation and that camaraderie to bring us together and do what we do as Marines."