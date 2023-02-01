With maritime industry labor shortfall looming, could vets save the day?

Some 16,000 military members leave the service and transition back to civilian life every year.

NORFOLK, Va. — It could be a case of opportunity intersecting with need.

The nation needs skilled professionals to build and maintain the Navy's warships to keep the country and the world safe.

Building the maritime industry workforce of tomorrow is a national security imperative.

But local shipbuilding and ship repair shipyards are facing a looming crisis with a current labor shortage of 10,000 workers, which could stretch to 40,000 workers by the end of this decade, according to the Hampton Roads Workforce Council.

But a solution could be hiding in plain sight.

"We've got a really robust military talent pipeline in the region," said Sultan Camp, Director of Hampton Roads Veterans Employment Center.

Camp estimates that about 16,000 local military members leave the service every year to transition back to civilian life.

He said in an interview Friday with 13News Now that vets could be a perfect fit.

"Military professionals, military spouses show up to work on time on Monday mornings and Friday afternoons," he said. "They're drug-free. They're dependable. They're a little more mature. So, we're not talking about high school graduates. They've proven they can get it done."

This problem is nothing new. As far back as 2018, the Virginia Repair Association reported a shortage of more than 3,100 skilled shipyard tradesmen, with the top three needs being shipfitters, welders and pipefitters.