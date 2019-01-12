VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Navy said a driver who tried to run a gate at Joint Expeditionary Base Fort Story Saturday hit a base security vehicle and killed a master-at-arms.

The happened at Gate 8 around 7:35 p.m. Gate 8 is the entrance and exit that sits at the end of Atlantic Avenue at the Oceanfront.

A Navy spokesman said a "civilian male" entered the outbound lane at a high rate of speed. He crashed into the security vehicle, hurting himself and the master-at-arms. Both went to Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital where the master-at-arms died.

The driver who hit the security vehicle still was in the hospital late Saturday night.

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service and the Virginia Beach Police Department are investigating the incident.