Naval Station Norfolk opens new gate to base

Gate 6 opened at the same time as the new ramp that connects it to I-564, Hampton Boulevard and the Norfolk International Terminals' North Gate.
Credit: Naval Station Norfolk/Facebook

NORFOLK, Va. — Naval Station Norfolk opened a brand new gate to its base on Monday.

The base, alongside the city of Norfolk and the Virginia Department of Transportation, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially open Gate 6.

The gate opened at the same time as a new ramp connecting it to I-564, Hampton Boulevard and to Norfolk International Terminals' North Gate, which is a significant turning point for the I-564 Intermodal Connector Project.

With this part of the project completed, drivers have access to nearly three miles of four-lane, limited-access highway that eases traffic in that area via a public connector, which has been providing access to NIT since December 2017. 

Now drivers have access from I-564 to Naval Station Norfolk (NSN) Gate 6 and Truck Inspection, and to Hampton Boulevard through the connector.

Authorized patrons have 24/7 access to NSN's Gate 6 just like Gates 2 and 22.

