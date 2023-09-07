Navy captain relieved of command due to loss of confidence

The unit is based at Naval Air Station Oceana and is responsible for providing maintenance to aircraft including the FA-18 Super Hornet and the E-2 Hawkeye.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The commanding officer of the Navy's Fleet Readiness Center Mid-Atlantic has been fired.

The Navy said Captain Paul Choate was relieved of duty due to a loss of confidence in his ability to command.

The unit is based at Naval Air Station Oceana. It's responsible for providing maintenance to aircraft that include the FA-18 Super Hornet fighter jets and E-2 Hawkeyes.