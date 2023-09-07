x
Navy captain relieved of command due to loss of confidence

The unit is based at Naval Air Station Oceana and is responsible for providing maintenance to aircraft including the FA-18 Super Hornet and the E-2 Hawkeye.
Credit: U.S. Navy
E-2C Hawkeye. U.S. Navy photo by Photographer's Mate 3rd Class Jason T. Poplin

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The commanding officer of the Navy's Fleet Readiness Center Mid-Atlantic has been fired.

The Navy said Captain Paul Choate was relieved of duty due to a loss of confidence in his ability to command.

The unit is based at Naval Air Station Oceana. It's responsible for providing maintenance to aircraft that include the FA-18 Super Hornet fighter jets and E-2 Hawkeyes.

The Navy's announcement did not specify what Choate may have done wrong, but it did state: "Navy commanding officers are held to high standards of personal and professional conduct, and the Navy holds them accountable when they fall short of those standards."

