Navy captain relieved of command due to loss of confidence

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The commanding officer of the Navy's Fleet Readiness Center Mid-Atlantic has been fired.
The Navy said Captain Paul Choate was relieved of duty due to a loss of confidence in his ability to command.
The unit is based at Naval Air Station Oceana. It's responsible for providing maintenance to aircraft that include the FA-18 Super Hornet fighter jets and E-2 Hawkeyes.
The Navy's announcement did not specify what Choate may have done wrong, but it did state: "Navy commanding officers are held to high standards of personal and professional conduct, and the Navy holds them accountable when they fall short of those standards."