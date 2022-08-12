House OK's NDAA bill, including provision ending COVID vaccine mandate

Virginia Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine say they doubt President Biden would veto the bill over a vaccine mandate rollback.

WASHINGTON — The $858 billion 2023 National Defense Authorization Act passed Thursday in the House of Representatives by an overwhelming, bipartisan 350-80 vote.

The NDAA includes the largest pay hike for troops in 20 years and full funding for the Navy's Ford aircraft carrier program, as well the Virginia and Columbia-class submarine programs.

"It's an historic investment in our defense," said Rep. Elaine Luria (D, VA-02), who is the vice chair of the House Armed Services Committee. "I will say it makes a strong step forward in our priorities."

Rep Rob Wittman (R, VA-01) said: "While this is a good bill worthy of support, I look forward to the next Congress, where we can assert with great certainty a revised trajectory for our national security."

The NDAA includes an 11th-hour surprise: a new Republican-driven provision to rescind the military's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for troops.

As the measure heads next week to the Senate, Virginia's two senators, Democrats Tim Kaine and Mark Warner, said that they doubt the vaccine rollback with be enough to make President Biden veto the overall bill.,

Kaine called the addition "unfortunate" but he added, "The President makes his own decisions on vetoes. But I can't imagine the White House would veto this bill over that."

Warner said, "I would still encourage people if they haven't gotten their booster to get their booster. But, I don't think the President will end up vetoing the bill over this issue."

Hampton Roads House members Wittman, Luria, and Rep. Bobby Scott (D, VA-03) all voted "yes" for the bill.

Scott praised the NDAA's provisions requiring the Defense Department Inspector General to produce a report on service member suicides, suicide attempts, and commander responses.

In a news release, Scott added: