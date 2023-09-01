New bill would make sure troops get paid if government shutdown happens

Rep. Kiggans said, “I will not allow the men and women who put their lives on the line to protect our country go without pay."

WASHINGTON — The goal is to take care of the troops, even if there is a government shutdown.

Rep. Jen Kiggans (R-Virginia, 2nd District) this week introduced a bill to ensure that service members get paid, no matter what.

Under her "Pay Our Troops Act," members of the military, including the Coast Guard, and certain Defense Department civilian employees and contractors would get paid on time if the government shuts down on September 30.

Kiggans' bill would make funds from the Treasury available to provide pay for those whose responsibilities are determined by the Secretary of Defense to contribute to the mission execution, well-being, and readiness of the U.S. armed forces.

"That's why we sort of pre-emptively introduced this 'Pay Our Troops Act,' which is going to be important just to provide reassurance to our military members that we hear them, we are here for them, that's my job as a representative to make sure we're looking out for them in Congress," Kiggans said Friday in an interview with 13News Now.

Leaders in the Republican-controlled House this week failed to pass their $826-billion defense bill, for the third time in two weeks.

Democrats objected to the bill's anti-diversity and anti-abortion travel measures, and hard right GOP conservatives voted against it because they want deeper cuts in the overall federal budget.

Kiggans said she "hates" that the military is caught in the middle. She criticized both parties.

"When you're playing politics, with our military, and using the military as political pawns, that's not right," she said.