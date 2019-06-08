VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A new clinic is officially opening its doors to help Hampton Roads veterans and their families have strong mental health.

The Virginia Beach facility is called the Steven Cohen Military Family Clinic, and it’s part of the Cohen Veterans Network, but it’s the first of its kind in the Commonwealth.

At the grand opening Tuesday, Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer said, “I am especially proud of the way we treat our veterans and value the military that live in the community right here among us.”

Inside the new facility, professionals are expected to help more than 500 clients in its first year alone.

“This clinic will serve our military families and veterans well,” said the CEO of The Up Center, Tina Gill.

They offer customized therapy ranging from mental health issues, like depression and PTSD to transitioning back to civilian life.

The non-profit’s clinicians and staff know the issues that veterans, such as Kyle White and his family, face.

“Having gone through this journey, I realize how important it can be and how critical mental health care is to living a quality life,” said White.

He is an ambassador for the clinic and he said it offers same-day help at no or low cost to veterans. All care is confidential, unless required by law.

It’s comprehensive mental health services, now available for one of the largest military communities.

“Now that we are here, we’re not going anywhere. We look forward to serving the area," White said.