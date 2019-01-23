NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Huntington Ingalls Industries confirms an investigation is underway after a worker died following an accident at Newport News Shipbuilding last month.

In a statement to 13News Now, Huntington Ingalls spokesman Duane A. Bourne said James Goins, a master shipbuilder and sheet metal worker specialist, was injured in a fall on December 13. He passed away in the hospital on January 3.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has opened an investigation into the accident. An internal investigation is also underway.

The full statement from Huntington Ingalls Industries:

"On Jan. 3, we were notified that James Goins, a master shipbuilder and sheet metal worker specialist, passed away after being hospitalized for injuries sustained during a fall at our facility on Dec. 13. Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this time of loss. Our priority has been Mr. Goins’ care following his injury, and his family – providing them support, while respecting their privacy. We have also been focused on understanding how this accident occurred and preventing it from happening again. We immediately conducted an internal investigation and are also cooperating with OSHA on its investigation. Because there is an active ongoing OSHA investigation and in the interest of the family’s privacy, we cannot provide additional details at this time."