USS Porter returns to Naval Station Norfolk after 7 years overseas

The ship conducted patrols, participated in exercises and crossed the Atlantic three times.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Navy Announced Sunday that the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) returned to Naval Station Norfolk and marked the end of its time as a Forward Deployed Naval Forces-Europe (FDNF-E) destroyer.

A spokesperson for the Navy said the USS Porter departed Naval Station Rota, Spain on September 28 following seven years as an FDNF-E destroyer operating under command and control of the U.S. 6th Fleet in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations.

"The crew and I depart Rota, Spain at the highest state of readiness thanks to the many operations and exercises conducted with our NATO Allies and partners," Commander Christopher Petro, Porter's commanding officer.

"We are extremely grateful for personal and professional development provided by the opportunities and challenges encountered as a member of Forward Deployed Naval Forces Europe."

Porter conducted 11 patrols in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations, finishing the most recent patrol in July 2022, the spokesperson said.

During those patrols, Porter sailed through the Mediterranean Sea, Baltic Sea, Black Sea and High North, the spokesperson said. It also crossed the Atlantic three times.

Some of the notable exercises the ship participated in include FOST, BALTOPS, Atlas Handshake, Joint Warrior, Sea Breeze, Polaris and Atlantic Resolve.

Rear Adm. David Patchell, vice commander at U.S. 2nd Fleet, greeted the ship when it moored at Naval Station Norfolk.

“I won’t speak for long because I know I am standing between you and your family and friends, but I wanted to extend my congratulations on a successful return to the home front after your eight year forward deployment to Rota," Patchell said.