Remembering the Battle of Midway, 78 years later

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It's been called the battle that turned the tide in the Pacific back in World War II.

Thursday marks the 78th anniversary of the pivotal Battle of Midway.

From June 4 through 7, 1942, the United States Navy waged the decisive campaign. They defeated the attacking fleet of the Japanese Imperial Navy.

One historian called it "the most stunning and decisive blow in the history of naval warfare."

On Thursday, Naval Air Force Atlantic held a memorial ceremony, at the Association of Naval Aviation Monument at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

"The Battle of Midway represents the finest attributes of our Navy ethos of honor, courage, and commitment," said Rear Admiral John Meier, the commander of Naval Air Force Atlantic. "And what must never be forgotten is the memory of those who served and those who serve today."

The U.S. sunk four Japanese carriers and a cruiser, destroyed 150 Japanese airplanes, and killed more than 3,000 enemy fighters.