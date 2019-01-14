NORFOLK, Va. — The Álvaro de Bazán-class Spanish navy frigate ESPS Méndez Núñez arrived at Naval Station Norfolk Jan. 14 to train and conduct group exercises as part of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 12.

Méndez Núñez is homeported in Ferrol, Spain, and it was commissioned in 2006.

The ship joins CSG-12 assets Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7, Destroyer Squadron 2, and the guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) to conduct Composite Training Unit Exercise: COMPTUEX.

COMPTUEX is a training evolution designed to integrate all the assets of the strike group, test their ability to carry out maritime operations and assess their deployability.

“In today's complex and dynamic maritime environment, we have to forge and employ strong partnerships to protect our mutual interests,” said CAPT Sean Anderson, Commodore, Destroyer Squadron Two. “Méndez Núñez joining ABESG (Abraham Lincoln Strike Group) is extremely exciting and brings significant and familiar capability as another AEGIS ship."

While in port in Norfolk, Sailors from CSG-12 and Sailors and Marines from Méndez Núñez will participate in a variety of events geared toward relationship-building and partnership, to include training with Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit Two, a wreath-laying ceremony honoring fallen Spanish Sailors from the Spanish American War, and a welcome reception.

The multicultural naval exercises improve the warfare capabilities and partnership between the two NATO countries.