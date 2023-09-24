Two local cities receive funding to provide infrastructure improvements for military facilities

The City of Virginia Beach will receive $8,007,388, and the City of Norfolk will receive $2,369,284 to make the improvements.

NORFOLK, Va. — Two local military facilities are going to receive infrastructure improvements thanks to funding awarded through the Defense Community Infrastructure Pilot (DCIP) Program. This is according to a news release issued jointly in the names of Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine.

The funding is going to two local cities to make those improvements.

According to a news release, the City of Virginia Beach will receive $8,007,388 in support of Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, to undertake a project to replace deteriorated infrastructure at Creeds Law Enforcement Training Facility, which opened in 2019 on Campbells Landing Road in the southern end of the city.

The news release says: "These improvements will provide a modern training environment for civilian and military police and Navy forces, and they will enhance operational readiness, training efficiency, and the ability to accommodate total force requirements"

Also, the City of Norfolk will receive $2,369,284 in support of Naval Station Norfolk: "...to construct stormwater management system improvements on a main access road to Naval Station Norfolk, which will reduce flood constraints to allow better military and civilian personnel access for the local mission."

Naval Station, Norfolk has long been considered to be exceptionally vulnerable to sea level rise.

The DCIP program "helps make infrastructure improvements supportive of a military installation in order to enhance military operations, installation resilience, and military family quality of life."

“We’re thrilled federal funding is headed to upgrade infrastructure at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story and Naval Station Norfolk,” the senators were quoted as saying in the news release.