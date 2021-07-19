Up to 2,500 Afghans being evacuated to Virginia

The Pentagon announces Fort Lee will temporarily house and provide medical care for 700 Afghan interpreters and translators, along with their families.

WASHINGTON — As the nearly two-decade-old war in Afghanistan draws to a close, the Biden administration said Monday it will help relocate to the United States about 2,500 Afghans and their families, who had worked for the U.S. government.

They are being brought to Virginia.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the plan is to temporarily house and provide medical treatment for the workers and their families at the Army's Fort Lee, near Petersburg.

The workers served as interpreters and translators, and they are coming here under the State Department's "Special Immigrant Visa" program.

"These initial relocation movements -- the first that are under Operation Allies Refuge -- will again reaffirm America's commitment to those who have helped us and to whom we owe so much," said Kirby.

Kirby did not provide a timetable for the relocations, but he stressed that the Afghans will not be at Fort Lee for long.

"Just a couple of days," he said.

Kirby said the Defense Department is also examining "other options" for additional relocation sites.

Virginia lawmakers were quick to praise the decision.

Sen. Mark Warner (D-Virginia) said: "For two decades, thousands of Afghans have put their lives on the line for our country. I applaud the President and his administration for acting to help bring these individuals to safety."

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Virginia) said: "Afghans who risked their lives supporting the U.S. can now escape the dangers they face due to their service to our nation."

He added: "As a member of the Senate Armed Services and Foreign Relations Committees, I will continue working to protect the Afghans who put themselves in harm’s way to advance our military and foreign policy objectives, promote development, and support servicemembers from across Virginia and our nation.”

Rep. Donald McEachin (D-Virginia, 4th District) also applauded the move.