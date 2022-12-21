Crew of USNS Comfort hospital ship back home in time for the holidays

The hospital ship deployed 1,000 sailors and mariners to provide humanitarian aid and relief efforts in the Caribbean and Central and South America.

NORFOLK, Va. — Despite the cold weather, those aboard USNS Comfort received a warm welcome Wednesday.

The hospital ship docked at Naval Station Norfolk and reunited sailors and mariners with their loved ones. Nearly 1,000 people boarded and deployed on the vessel in October, for a two-month mission.

The crew provided humanitarian aid and disaster relief to countries in the Caribbean and Central and South America. Those places include Guatemala, Honduras, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, and Haiti.

The trip marked the 12th mission to the region since 2007 and the eighth mission involving USNS Comfort, according to Navy officials.

This is the first deployment for Seaman William Marrero Torres, who called the mission “special.”

“Especially that I am a Spanish speaker, it was awesome... going to the South area,” he said.

Marrero Torres is from the island of Puerto Rico, and he remembers the Comfort coming to his community after Hurricane Maria in 2017.

“Now the turnaround to give back what they give to me [...] it’s something special it’s great,” said Marrero Torres, who added he’s looking forward to seeing his family, soon.

“It’s great to be back,” said Cpt. Bryan Carmichael. “A lot of (the sailors), it’s their first deployment under their belts. But we’re getting them home for Christmas so they can enjoy the holiday.”

Families lined at the naval station awaiting the perfect holiday gift: a long-awaited hug with a loved one.

Their efforts are part of "Continuing Promise 2022." The goal is to strengthen established partnerships with other nations and encourage new relationships.

Along their journey, the Comfort team served more than 13,000 people, including medical care.