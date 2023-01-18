USS Arlington to undergo $168 million overhaul at General Dynamics NASSCO

In all, it is a potential 20-month, $168.5 million contract to maintain, modernize and repair the Arlington.

NORFOLK, Va. — Big news for a private Hampton Roads shipyard.

The Department of Defense announced this week that a big contract to repair the Navy amphibious transport dock USS Arlington has been awarded to General Dynamics NASSCO-Norfolk.

The job could begin in March, and the DOD expects the contractor to finish services by September 2024.

Last October, the Arlington completed a seven-month deployment with the Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group in the U.S. Naval Sixth Fleet area of operations.



The deployment marked the first time an ARG/Marine Expeditionary Unit maintained a six-month presence in the Baltic region in more than 20 years.