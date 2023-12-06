VA has backlog of 730,000 claims, says it could take 2 years to catch up

Department leaders recently blamed PACT Act, a new law that expands health care and benefits for veterans exposed to toxic substances, and new technology for delays.

WASHINGTON — The Veterans Affairs (VA) Department faces a massive new backlog of 730,000 benefits claims that could take two years to sift through. Most of them are related to the PACT Act, a new law that expands health care and benefits for veterans exposed to toxic substances.

VA leaders blame the backlog on the ongoing switch from paper to electronic records. They told the House Veterans Affairs Subcommittees on Disability Assistance and Technology Modernization last week that VA employees require time-consuming training to learn how to operate the new systems.

One VA leader even tried to blame the delays on COVID-19.

Raymond Tellez, VA’s acting assistant deputy undersecretary for automated benefits delivery, said that lessons learned during the COVID-19 pandemic — which led to a temporary increase in VA’s claims backlog — underscored the need for “increased digitization of relevant paper records and evidence, leveraging of data and utilizing existing medical evidence to avoid ordering unnecessary exams.”

He tried to explain: "One of the things I would highlight here is automated-decision tools, and as a result of the pandemic and our inability."

But Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-Montana) interrupted.

He said: "I'm tired of hearing about the pandemic. I'll be honest with you. I've got one veteran that can't get their benefits right now because they're being required to use mask mandates, ok, at our veterans' facility. So, we don't even want to go down that trail."

Rosendale complained that the automation employed by the department today "is closer to the state-of-the-art 1990s, rather than 2023."