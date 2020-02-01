NORFOLK, Va. — Some veterans and their caregivers now have more access to commissary and other services on military bases.

The policy change means that approved veterans can apply for authorization to shop at base commissaries and Navy Exchange stores.

They'll also be able to take part in morale, welfare and recreation programs. Those programs include recreational activities such as golf and bowling.

According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, eligible veterans include Purple Heart recipients, former prisoners of war, or veterans with a service-related disability.

A key change with the new policy will be more access for disabled veterans.

Eligible veterans must bring a driver's license, veterans health I.D. card, proof of insurance and vehicle registration when applying at the visitor's center. To apply, visit the VA healthcare benefits website, call 877-222-8387 or visit your nearest VA health care facility.

More information and how to enroll can be found in this press release:

