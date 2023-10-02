Virginia International Tattoo returning to Scope Arena in Norfolk

This will be the 26th year for the event, which will have the largest cast ever from nine countries, including Ukraine.

NORFOLK, Va. — A beloved local cultural tradition is returning to Hampton Roads for its 26th year.

The Virginia Arts Festival's "Virginia International Tattoo" will take place once again this April in Norfolk.

The show will feature the largest international cast ever, with performers from nine countries, including Ukraine.

This year's theme is "A Tribute to Military Families."

Tattoo organizers pride themselves on the show being a patriotic event, and they say saluting military families was "a natural fit."

"I think the Army says it best, that, a solider is the backbone of the Army, but the family is the backbone of the soldier," said Scott Jackson, Tattoo Producer-Director.

Jackson added, "I think everybody who serves, nobody serves alone. They serve with their support group. I think families are integral. They aren't the icing on the cake. They are the cake."

Virginia International Tattoo 2023 Participating Nations:

AUSTRALIA

-Scotch College Perth Pipe Band

CANADA

-2 Canadian Mechanized Brigade Group Pipes and Drums - PENDING

FRANCE

-Bagad de Lann-Bihoué - PENDING

LATVIA

-Central Military Band of the Latvian National Armed Forces

NEW ZEALAND

-The Highland Dance Company of New Zealand

SINGAPORE

-Singapore Armed Forces Central Band and Cultural Dance Team

UKRAINE

-The Crazy Drummers

UNITED KINGDOM

-Royal Air Force Pipes and Drums

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

-Andy’s Tartan Army

-Camden County Emerald Society Pipes and Drums

-Granby High School Naval JROTC

-Hampton Roads Police Color Guards

-Norfolk Fire-Rescue Honor Guard

-Old Dominion University Concert Choir

-Tidewater Pipes and Drums

-U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command Herald Trumpets

-U.S. Marine Corps Band, Quantico

-U.S. Marine Corps FAST Company

-U.S. Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon

-U.S. Navy Fleet Forces Band

-Virginia Symphony Orchestra Chorus

The Virginia International Tattoo has four public performances scheduled.

They will take place at Norfolk Scope Arena from April 20 through 23.