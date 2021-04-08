President Biden expected to sign PAWS Act, would allow VA to pay for service dogs for veterans

Rory Diamond, CEO of K9s for Warriors, says for the first time in American history, the VA would pay for service dogs for veterans with PTSD.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — President Biden is expected to sign the PAWS Act into law Wednesday.

The PAWS ACT, or 'Puppies Assisting Wounded Service members for Veterans Therapy Act', authorizes the Secretary of Veterans Affairs to create a pilot program on dog training therapy that will provide dog-training skills and service dogs to veterans with mental illnesses.

"This has been a five-year battle to try and convince the federal government that what we do every day is valuable and helps veterans," Rory Diamond, CEO of K9s for Warriors said to First Coast News. "They're finally agreeing and we're getting a big breakthrough here."

Rumor is @POTUS is signing the PAWS Act tomorrow. 🤞🏼 @k9sforwarriors — Rory Diamond (@RoryDiamond) August 24, 2021

Once signed, Diamond said the $10 million, five-year pilot program will take effect on Jan. 1, 2022. For the first time in American history, he says the VA will pay for service dogs for veterans with PTSD.

"There are over 100,000 veterans, we think who need a service dog because of their post-traumatic stress. Right now, K9s for Warriors can help a couple of hundred a year. What this will do is to take that little tiny hose pipe and turn into a whole avalanche of service dogs, eventually down the road, we'll see that happen," Diamond said earlier this month. "Twenty-two veterans a day taking their lives every day by suicide. This is one of the best ways we can fight it."

The pilot program will involve organizations across America.