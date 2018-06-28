NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Newport News Police are investigating a death that they determined to be suspicious on Thursday.

Around 5:15 p.m. police were dispatched to the 100 block of Tricia Lane. On the scene, officials were informed by medics that a 24-year-old woman was deceased.

The cause of death has not been determined, but according to police, the death is suspicious.

No further details have been released at this time.

