NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Norfolk Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead Tuesday night.

Around 7:48 p.m., dispatchers received a call for a gunshot disturbance in the 1000 block of Mahone Avenue.

Arriving officers found 28-year-old Vadale Lavon Adams Jr. suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Adams was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries, police said.

If anyone has information about this incident they are asked to contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

