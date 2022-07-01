Youngkin cabinet pick defends EPA record before lawmakers

Andrew Wheeler's nomination as secretary of natural and historic resources is facing opposition from environmental groups, Democrats, and EPA employees.

RICHMOND, Va. — Former U.S. Environmental Protection Agency administrator Andrew Wheeler is defending his record and taking questions from Virginia lawmakers who will eventually vote on whether to confirm his appointment to Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin's Cabinet.

Wheeler made an initial public appearance on Tuesday in a state Senate committee. He'll appear Wednesday before a House committee.

Wheeler's nomination as Secretary of Natural and Historic Resources is facing opposition from environmental groups, Democrats, and EPA employees. Wheeler was a former coal lobbyist before becoming the Trump Administration's EPA head.