Veteran Scott challenged by newcomer Namkung in Virginia's 3rd Congressional District

Scott was first elected to Congress in 1992. Namkung says it's time for a change.

NORFOLK, Va. — Democrat Bobby Scott was first elected to Congress in 1992 and has been re-elected 14 times since.

He currently serves as Chairman of the House Education and Labor Committee.

The Army veteran was elected to the Virginia House of Delegates in 1977 and to the Virginia State Senate in 1982.

"We've been able to accomplish a lot, even though the Republicans did not want to fund the schools, they did not want to reduce drug places, they did not want to put money in pockets with the stimulus package so people would have money to deal with inflation," he said. "And we want to continue people over politics."

Scott says he wants to continue helping people.

"We have done a lot to help people with the global inflation problem," he said. "Inflation is going on all over the world and what people need is money in their pockets. The stimulus check for a family of four gave $5,600. Child tax credit, thousands more in earned income tax credit. We're lowering drug prices. All of that goes to help people deal with inflated costs."

The newly redrawn 3rd District covers Newport News, Hampton, Norfolk and Portsmouth.

The Republican candidate is Terry Namkung. The Air Force veteran says it's time for a change.

"The theme that we're hearing is, we're tired of the same old stuff," he said. "He's been there too long. And last but not least, it's time for a change. And I'm the one I really believe can be effective with this change."

Namkung says he is ready to take on the challenge.

"Bobby Scott went in the Congress at age 45," he said. "I just turned 45. I'm motivated. I'm energized. And my passion is not for me., it's for the people, the veterans, and also, the folks that are dealing with economic issues as well. So, that's the reason. I don't have an issue with the person, per se. But I think we need to give the power back to the people."

But it might be easier said than done for Namkung, to take down a 15-term incumbent.