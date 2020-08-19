Ensuring Democracy: Young volunteers needed at the polls

The coronavirus has put the demographic that usually volunteers at polling locations at high risk, so who will step in to fill the gap

NORFOLK, Va. — Democracy relies on participation, and participation so often relies on access. That access comes in the form of polling locations run by an army of volunteers all across the country.

"Most of our election officials are in that elderly group, which may be higher risk," said Norfolk Director of Elections Stephanie Isles. She and her team are currently making up for volunteers to make up the gap.

"College kids are wonderful, they give more energy," Isles said, looking to go younger to make up for the pandemic impacts.

Isles said all polling places in Norfolk will be open and ready to go, despite the recent shortage. Across the nation, polls closing and longer lines threaten the greater ability to every having fair and equal access to a vote.

Those interested in applying in the City of Norfolk can visit https://fs28.formsite.com/vaelect/OfficerOfElection/index.html